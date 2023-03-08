HARTFORD — Linda Gail Miller, 73, of Hartford, died Monday, Mar. 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with her family by her side. Mrs. Miller retired from the Butler County Board of Education and attended Temple View General Baptist Church in Morgantown.
Survivors: husband, Milton “Junie” Miller, and sons, Sean (Bebelyn) Miller and Brian (Amy) Miller.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Linda Gail Miller by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented