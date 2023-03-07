GREENVILLE — Linda Jean Johnson, 76, passed away Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at the Maple Manor Nursing Home in Greenville. She was born Jan. 26, 1947, in Central City.
Family aside, if you asked Linda about her proudest accomplishment, she would immediately tell you it was her decision to study with the Jehovah’s Witnesses. The friends and memories she made at the Kingdom Hall were some of her most cherished. More importantly, Linda believed fervently that after her passing, and when her Lord and Savior returned, she would be resurrected on Paradise Earth surrounded by her loved ones.
Lovingly called “Little Linda” by friends and family, her stature was the only thing small about her. Linda’s big personality filled every room she walked in. The warmth she exuded attracted people of all ages. Her friendships spanned generations. A homemaker who held several jobs throughout her life while raising three kids and helping to raise several grandchildren, Linda was devoted to her family. Her home was always a place of comfort and that will be sorely missed.
Linda’s family thinks it’s important to speak openly about what led to her passing, diabetes. It should serve as a cautionary tale for anyone diagnosed with this chronic disease. If you don’t take care of it, you could lose your eyesight, go into kidney failure, and have congestive heart failure. These are just a few of the things that happened to Linda. If you want to honor her memory, take care of your health and take diabetes seriously.
Linda was preceded in death by many loved ones including the man she called her one true love, H.B. Williams; mother, Mary Holmes; father, Floyd Nevels, Jr.; grandparents, Floyd Nevels, Sr., Terry Hill, Jannie Vanzan, and Henry Langley; grandchild, Tiarra Johnson; great-grandchild, Jaslyn Hocker; and several siblings, David Cloud, Ernest Langley, Floyd Nevels III, Georgia Holmes Boyd, Ola Belle Woodson, Otho Holmes, and Willie Lynch.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Kimberly Hocker, Archie Johnson, and Tomika Johnson; seven grandchildren, Cornelius Hocker, Laquitta Hocker, Tara Galloway, Dakota Hocker, Alyssa Barylske, Demond Johnson, and Tiarra Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Kingzlyn Johnson, Axel West, and Myla Johnson; two siblings, Oneida Owens and Willie Nevels; along with a host of other family members.
The funeral arrangements will be private and held at Bibbs Funeral Home Chapel in Greenville, with Bro. Anthony Arnold officiating. Burial will be in West End Cemetery, Greenville.
Final tribute entrusted to Bibbs Funeral Home, 109 Court Row, Greenville, KY 42345.
Online condolences for the family may be shared at bibbsfuneralhome.com.
Commented