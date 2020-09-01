BELTON — Linda Jean Wells, 86, of Belton, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 3:14 a.m. at her home. She was a homemaker and member of Central City Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynette Cobb.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Horton’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family and friends attending the visitation are asked to wear a face mask. Capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
