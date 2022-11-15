CALHOUN — Linda Joyce Morris, 79, of Calhoun, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born June 13, 1943, to the late William Fred and Ethelyne Abney Cook. Linda was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church and retired from Pinkerton Tobacco Company. She was a wife, mother, Mimi, mother-in-law, daughter, sister, aunt, and much more.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a two sons, Bruce Wayne Morris and Byron Keith Morris; brother, Fred Allen Cook; and son-in-law, Dean Smith, all of whom met her in Heaven with open arms with no more pain and all smiles.
Linda loved to feed anyone that walked through her door and always had coffee and a great talk to go with it. As Mimi, she made sure all grandkids knew they could speak freely, spend the night anytime, and all snacks and drinks were always available, starting as a baby with coffee-sugar-milk! She married and had the greatest time with her husband, Billy Morris, for over 60 years. They together raised a tribe that anyone would be proud of. Linda loved to sew quilts and patch clothes for anyone in need. Holidays were special to her including 4th of July pool parties, an abundance of Halloween candy, hotdogs and chili for trick-or-treaters, Thanksgiving being thankful and always plenty to eat, and Christmas candy making and always making sure everyone had a gift.
Survivors include her husband, William C. “Billy” Morris; daughters, Beth Smith, Barbi Irby (Mark), and Clara Johnson (Wayne); grandchildren, Matthew Morris (Erin), Jessica Benningfield (Greg), Taylor Fraim, Gabby Smith, Bella Irby, and Shep Irby; a great-granddaughter, Autumn Benningfield; sister, Kay Pate; brother and sisters-in-law; along with lots of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. James Wedding and Dr. Richard officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Friends may visit with Linda’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home in Calhoun.
Linda’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Linda Joyce Morris family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
