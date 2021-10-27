CENTRAL CITY — Linda June Watson, 81, of Central City, died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Ms. Watson was born in Muhlenberg County on May 26, 1940, where she lived as a homemaker.
Ms. Watson is preceded in death by her husband, Doug Lear, of Clifty; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Dalton Keeling, of Clifty; and brothers, Gerald Willis, Dale Willis.
Survivors include her sons, Kirk (Brenda) Lear, of Greenville, Tony (Stephanie) Lear, of Bowling Green, Billy Joe Watson, of Owensboro; daughter, Sheila Moore, of Owensboro; grandchildren, Allison Lear, Tiffany Smith, Maddalin Lear, Maggie Lear, Jason Moore, Kacey Moore, Jonathan (Emily) Keeling; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Willis, of Tennessee, Jim Willis, of Kirkmansville; and sister, Peggy Barnes, of St. Louis.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will follow in Joines Chapel Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
