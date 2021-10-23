Linda K. Evans, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 23, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Casey and Printha Lashbrook Seneff. Linda had worked at U.S. Bank.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, LeRoy Evans.
She is survived by her children, Phillip L. Evans, Printha (Tony) Horlander, Robbie Fortner, Scooter (Juanita) Fortner, Michael (Mary Catherine) Maddox and Eurel (Erica) Maddox; four grandchildren, Leah Evans, Ethan Fortner, Noah and Caleb Horlander; and a sister, Brenda McKinney.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Lifeline Revival Center Church, 2808 W. Second St., Owensboro, officiated by Pastor Bob Eden.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
