Linda Kay Birkhiemer, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July, 10, 1940, to the late Shirrell and Martha Poole. Linda was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, shopping, making porcelain dolls, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George Birkhiemer, and a brother, James Edward Poole.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Kim Hagan (Tommy), Julia Pearl, and James Aaron Birkhiemer; grandchildren, Bethanie Early (Tim), Nicholas Blair, Aeryn Ross, Matt Ross (Heather), and Nathan Pearl (Hannah); great-niece, Natasha Hensel; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be private. There will be a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
