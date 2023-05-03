Linda King Rose, 83, of Owensboro, began a celebration with Jesus and her husband, Wilbur, Monday, May 1, 2023, after passing peacefully at her home. She was born in Oakton to the late Elzie W. and Lois E. Nevilles King. Mrs. Rose was very devoted to serving her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Macedonia Baptist Church where she volunteered with the MOPS group (Mothers of Pre-Schoolers). Linda earned her nursing degree at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She worked as a registered nurse for many years and retired from Owensboro Health in 1995.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wilbur “Gene” Rose, in 2016 and her brother, Raymond King.
Mrs. Rose is survived by a daughter, Sandra Paul, and her husband, David, of Marquette, Michigan; son, Michael Rose, and his wife, April, of Owensboro; grandsons, Zane, Carter, and Mason Rose; granddaughters, Miranda, Laura, Mary Norton, and Ansley Rose; a sister, Edna Stroud; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration or Macedonia Baptist Church.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to dedicated caregivers, Tammie and Tasha, and especially Amaya and Morgan.
