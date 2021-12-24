LIVERMORE — Linda L. Coffman, 78, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation in Owensboro. Linda Lou Davis was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Livermore to the late John William and Flora Mae Scalf Davis and was married to Bennie Renolds Coffman on Feb. 17, 1961. Linda was a homemaker and enjoyed both quilting and genealogy.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bennie Coffman, who died Sept. 30, 2006.
Survivors include three daughters, Kim Donohoo (Marty) of Island and Lisa Brown and Cheryl Tanner, both of Owensboro; a son, Bennie Coffman Jr. (Jan) of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Davin Tanner (Molly), Kyle Tanner (Danielle), Haley Ellis (Josh), Brian Brown, Cody Brown (Rebecca), Hannah Coffman, Heath Coffman (Sara Thielen), Payton Donohoo and Gracie Coffman; 16 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Carol Smith of Bremen, Jewell Boyken of Island and Donna Howard (Bob) of Winterville, North Carolina.
Services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Linda’s family from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Linda’s services will be streamed live at 3 p.m. Tuesday at www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Linda L. Coffman family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Linda at
Commented