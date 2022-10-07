PONTIAC, ILLINOIS — Linda L. Marcin, 66, of Pontiac, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Richard L. Owens Hospice house in Peoria, Illinois. She was born May 9, 1956, in Owensboro to John S. and Bettye (Reynolds) LaRue. She married Jerry E. Marcin September 17, 1993, in Pontiac, Illinois. He survives in Pontiac.
Also surviving are her children, Brian (Beth) Weldy of Champaign, Illinois, Wendy McBeath of Pontiac, Illinois, Edward (Bridget) Marcin of Pontiac, Illinois, Sandra (Jeff) Stahl of Pontiac, Illinois, Stephanie (Scott) Robson of Bloomington, Illinois, Matthew Marcin of Anchor, Illinois; sister, Debbie (Ralph) McClellan; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John S. LaRue III.
She was educated in Pontiac Grade School and graduated from Pontiac High School in 1974. She was employed with Livingston County Health Department and Futures Unlimited.
Her graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac, Illinois, with Father David Sabel officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, Illinois.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Family suggests memorials be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
