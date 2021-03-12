Linda L. Sutherland, 75, of Utica, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County on June 21, 1945, to the late William C. and Georgetta Horton Jackson. She enjoyed her animals, cooking, gardening and her family. She was a member at Sugar Grove Baptist Church. Linda worked for several years as a bus driver for Ohio County Schools.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Bartlett; and her siblings, Rosalee Roach, Nina Pearl, Marvin Burden and Mary Taylor.
Linda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Carl Sutherland; children William (Patricia) Sutherland, James Sutherland, Carla (Marty) Goodman, Tracy (Brent) Askins and Brad Sutherland; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with burial following at New Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Linda Sutherland Memorial fund, envelopes will be available at the funeral home or online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
