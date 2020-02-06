RICHLAND, Ind. — Linda Lee Arnold Gulley, 78, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She had worked at McCoy-Herrell.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Gulley; and her siblings, Renee Greene and Bob Arnold.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 4987 W. County Road 200 N., Richland, IN 47634. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana, and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contribution: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
