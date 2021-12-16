Linda Lou Gatten Kelley, 85, of Whitesville, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab in Owensboro. She was born in Union County on Feb. 16, 1936, to the late Ehrman Clarence and Lillie Likes Gatten. Linda enjoyed playing with her grandkids, sitting on her swing, her cats and the Whitesville Senior Center.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard G, Kelley Sr.; and six brothers and a sister.
Linda is survived by her son, Richard G. Kelley, Jr. (Debbie); granddaughters Samantha Kelley Howard (Casey) and Casey Kelley Woodruff (Jake); and great-grandchildren Addy, Jules, Eileen and Eli.
Due to COVID-19, private graveside services were held at Cates Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Saving Paws Animal Rescue of KY (SPARKY), 2770 Wayside Drive E., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
