SAN DIEGO — Linda Lou Oost Ryan, 78, passed away peacefully in San Diego on Feb. 17, 2020.
Linda was born to John and Carrie Oost in Owensboro on March 27, 1941. She spent her childhood in Owensboro and attended college at Kentucky Weslyan University. Linda met and married Alan Ryan in 1967. They settled in San Diego, where they raised their two children. Linda worked in accounting and real estate. She stayed home with her children as they were growing and spent her time raising them with proper ethics, good manners and a full sense of life.
She loved to sing and dance and visited many karaoke venues around San Diego. She sounded just like Patsy Cline, and one of her favorite tunes was “Crazy.” She had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was liked by everyone around her and will be greatly missed. After battling Alzheimer’s disease for several years, Linda passed away peacefully in her sleep.
She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Alan, of El Cajon, California; daughter Heather Boney (Shon), son Jason (Michelle); six grandchildren; brother Michael; sister Angela; and nieces and nephews. She will remain forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Paradise Point Resort, 1404 Vacation Road, San Diego.
