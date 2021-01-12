ROCKPORT, Ky. — Linda Lou Stroup, 67, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at OHRH in Owensboro. She was born in Ohio County on July 26, 1953, daughter of the late Thurman and Delouis Kelly Hayse.
Linda was a member of Grace Pointe Community Church and was a CNA at Fordsville Nursing and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Milton, Lewis and Jerry Hayse.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin Stroup; brother, Wavy “Duck” Hayse; and sister, Betty Sue Filback(Harry).
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Joey Bratcher officiating. Burial will follow in Leach Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Due to State Regulations, we are limited to 50% of capacity for seating and face masks are required.
