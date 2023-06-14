Linda Lou Wilkerson Hayden, 85, of Owensboro, died Monday, June 12, 2023. She was born May 26, 1938, in Mclean County to the late James and Henrietta Galloway Wilkerson. Linda loved her children dearly and cherished the time she spent raising them. Once they grew up and the nest was empty, she smoothly shifted gears and started working as an assistant manager at McDonald’s, where she stayed for quite a few years.
Apart from being a caring mom and a hard worker, Linda was also a graduate of Sacramento High School. Her faith was important to her, and she was an active member of Apollo Heights Baptist Church. Simply put, Linda’s life revolved around her family, her faith, and her job.
In her free time, Linda enjoyed being with her family. She had a soft spot for quilt shows and often found herself flipping through quilting books. Her life was rich in the things that mattered most to her.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Hayden; brother, Curtis Wilkerson; and sister, Patty Carol Wilkerson Kirk.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Curtis (Lori), Kathy, Ruben, and Frank (Theresa), all of Owensboro, and Donald of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister, Odetta (Bill) Martin of Owensboro; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
An intimate gathering will be held 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Salvation Army.
Memories and condolences for the family of Linda Lou Wilkerson Hayden may be left at www.glenncares.com.
