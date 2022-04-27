Linda Louise Logsdon Helm, 78, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Linda was born May 1, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Carl and Teresa Conder Logsdon. She was a teacher for 37 years in the Catholic school system. Linda was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crossword puzzles, reading, gardening, hunting, fishing, camping, jewelry making, and watching Jeopardy.
In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Kay Logsdon, and a nephew, Garrett Basinger.
Linda is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bobby Helm; their children, Jeff (Vickie) Helm and Vicki (Lou) Evans; grandchildren, Josh Helm, Heather Helm, Candice (Jake) Ballard, and Tyler (Kayla) Smiley; great-grandchildren, Jacob Helm, Blake Ballard, Drew Tichenor, Graci Ballard, Hope Ballard, Karter Smiley, and Ashlynn Smiley; her brother, Barry (Kathy) Logsdon; sister, Patty Basinger; and a niece, Michelle (Greg) Nagy.
A Funeral Mass will begin at noon Thursday, April 28, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Woods Tuition Assistance Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented