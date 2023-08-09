BEECHMONT — Linda Louise Travis, 66, of Beechmont, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 11:28 p.m. at Kindred Maple in Greenville. Linda was a member of Browder General Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Roger Travis; daughter, Tonya (Bobby) Sadler; son, Danny (Vickie) Travis; and siblings, Steve (Debbie) Cottrell and Mary (Tommy) Beasley.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Union Ridge Cemetery, Belton. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Gideons.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
