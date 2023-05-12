MILLPORT — Linda Louise Whitmer, 63, of Millport, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. at her residence. She retired from the Western KY Veteran’s Center as a cook.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Taylor Whitmer; daughters, Taylor (Justin) Dwyer and Linda Tucker; and siblings, Andy (Jenna) Gamblin, Carolyn Gamblin, Patricia (Jon) Logsdon-Gossett, Rockie (Sherry) Gamblin, and Faye Simpson.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Brier Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented