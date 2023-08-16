Linda M. Ward, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Nov. 13, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Henry Herman Gordon and Dessie Murriel McDaniel Gordon. Linda was a member of First Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald Ray Ward; brother, Herman Eugene Gordon; and sister, Betty Jo Clark.
Survivors include a daughter, Arleta Kay Weidemann (John); son, Daymon Ward (Karla); and grandchildren, Jonathan Daniel Weidemann (Ashley), Mason Ward, and Madeline Lee (Christian).
There will be no service. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of her arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the donor’s favorite charity.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
