Linda Mae Saltsman, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her home. She was born January 19, 1948 in Daviess County to the late Willis and Della Mae Stinnett. Linda was one of the most “giving” people you could ever meet. While working in the cafeteria for Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools, she would often use her own money to pay for lunches of children who didn’t have enough money to pay for their own. Her patience and nature allowed her to be an incredible caretaker for her younger brother as he worked through leukemia.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger brother Darrell Stinnett, who I expect was the one waiting for her at the door as she passed. I’m sure they both are sitting at a slot machine at the casino right now.
Linda is survived by her husband James (Jimmy) Saltsman; her son, Scott Saltsman; daughter-in-law, Stacy Saltsman; grandsons, Alec (Bethany) and Andrew Saltsman; sister-in-law, Vicky Stinnett; Darrell’s daughters, Samantha, Raquel, and Jenny; brother, Larry Stinnett; and sister, Mary; and a new great-grandson, Hayden.
The family would like to thank Bonnie Head, and the whole hospice team for the care and compassion they showed Linda in her final days.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, January 31, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
