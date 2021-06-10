HAWESVILLE — Linda Marie Atwood, 73, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 4, 1948, in Cannelton, Indiana, to the late James Edward and Vena Marie Marsh Gray. Linda was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a veterinary assistant for many years. Linda graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in 1966. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Elizabeth Holmes Gray and Marion Guffie and Sarah Hatfield Marsh.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jerry Atwood; sons Brian Atwood, Todd Atwood, Chad (Teaira) Atwood and Dustin Atwood; grandchildren Morgan, Kaitlyn, Skyler, Ian, Nathan, Dakota, Landon and Caiden; siblings Marcia (Dale) Reddin, Tom (Cindy) Gray, Chris Gray and Steve Gray; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Terry Devine officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Hawesville. Linda’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
