HOUSTON — Linda Mystine Puglisi, 34, of Houston, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Linda was born in Germany on May 9, 1987. She graduated from Cypress Falls High School and worked for an accounting firm for a time.
She is survived by her daughter (19), two brothers and several nieces and nephews.
“She continues to be a role model for me every day. She exemplified the most selfless love for another in the sacrifice that she made for me by choosing life and adoption for me. I can’t think of a better earthly example of Jesus’ selfless and sacrificial love as he died on the cross for our sins. She was so strong at such a young age and throughout her life as she battled NF2 for many years. The timing of her death was absolutely God’s plan, as I was able to meet her for the first time 6 months before her death. During that time, I was able to develop a relationship with her and communicate with her almost every day for which I am so thankful.” — Mary Katherine
A Mass of remembrance will be said at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Martin Catholic Church with Father Pat Bittel presiding.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Right to Life of Owensboro or Mass offerings in Linda’s memory.
Haley McGinnis is both honored and privileged to celebrate the life of Linda Puglisi and her selfless acts of love in choosing life.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Linda Mystine Puglisi and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented