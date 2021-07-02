HENDERSON — Linda Nell Williams Bivens, 78, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Chicago.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hebbard G. Williams and Margaret N. Williams (Robinson); son Danny R. Hawes; and brother David (Sandy) Williams.
Linda is survived by her husband, Lloyd Bivens; two daughters, Donna Hawes Richard and Darlene Acuff; son Drew (Nikki) Acuff; sister Elois (Snooks) Davis; brother Bill (Bonnie) Williams; three granddaughters, Caty Acuff, Kili Acuff and Aizlinn Richard; and one great-grandson, Kingston Ryder Noles.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, by electronic means on Zoom. Please check for code information at the website www.simplecremationevans
Simple Cremation Evansville is entrusted with care.
