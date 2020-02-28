CANNELTON, Ind. — Linda S. Sandage, 71, passed away Feb. 26, 2020. She was born in Tell City, Indiana, March 12, 1948, daughter of the late William and Sarah (Holmes) Applegate. Also preceding her in death was her husband, John L. Sandage, in 2009; infant grandson Jonathan Boone; sisters Daisy Applegate and Janice Applegate; and a brother, William “Billy” Applegate.
Linda enjoyed sewing, flower gardening, fishing, camping, puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Ron Applegate (Donna) of David, John W. Sandage (Wanda Sandage) of Cannelton, Indiana, Carol Spencer (Steve) of Cannelton, Indiana, and Mark Sandage (Melissa) of Climax, North Carolina; sisters Betty Hamilton, Bonnie Litherland, and Gloria Blake, all of Owensboro, Brenda Pitre and Alice Spencer of Marietta, Georgia, Margaret Hopkins of Evansville, Indiana, and Louleen Sandage and Troy and Kathy Olberding of Tell City, Indiana; brother Jerry Applegate of Tell City, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Services will be noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel with burial in Phelps Cemetery near Derby. Bro. Jerry Dalton will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.huber
Commented