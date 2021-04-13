RUMSEY — Linda S. Wagstaff, 62, of Rumsey, passed away April 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 31, 1958, in Daviess County, to the late Clinton and Mary Baity. Linda was a retired manager for IGA in Calhoun.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Pete Wagstaff; three sons, Jeremy Hinton (Lisa), Justin Hinton (Ashley), and Jordan Hinton; one daughter, Logan Wagstaff; 11 grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael Baity and Charlie Baity.
There will be no services. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented