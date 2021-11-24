Linda S. Wood, 68, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at her home. She was born May 4, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Frank and Anna Lois Wheatley Smith. Linda retired from The Hearing Center as the office manager and was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. Linda was a beautiful woman with a gentle soul and a kind heart. She loved spending time with her family and her cats and working in her yard and on her house. Linda also enjoyed shopping trips with her daughters.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Charles Wood; two daughters, Heather Adkins (Scott) and Rachel Mesplay (Carl Roach), both of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Corey Hagan and Andrew Adkins; three great-grandchildren, Ryland, Ava and Cameron; brother Tony Smith (Marty) of Atlanta; two sisters,
Donna Southworth of Georgetown and Janet
Gibbs of Owensboro; and several nephews.
Memorial service will be at noon Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for their wonderful care.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
