Linda Spence Tinnell, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 11, 1952, in Pennsylvania to the late James and Joyce Green Spence. Linda loved dogs and enjoyed reading and watching True Crime. But most of all, she loved spending time and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John “J.D.” Tinnell, and a brother, James Thurman Spence.
Survivors include a son, John David Tinnell (Tabitha); daughter, Lisa Smith (Gary); six grandchildren, Miranda (Haven), Garrett (Tiffany), Landon, Sydney, Alex, and Tyler; four great-grandchildren, Aston, Jude, Penelope, and Elijah; sister, Debbie Conder; and several nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented