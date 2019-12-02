CALHOUN -- Linda Stovall, 82, of Calhoun, Ky went to be with the Lord on Nov. 30th, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years Bob; her son Michael; grandson William Gene "Will;" daughter-in-law Jessica; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Redfern, Rita Stovall and Bonnie Kinney; two brother-in-laws Clarence Redfern and Jimmy Steele; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Myrtle Kinney; and two brothers, Garfield Kinney and James D. Kinney.
Linda was a devoted and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had a great love for the Lord and was a Christian. She and Bob attended Oak Grove Methodist Church until it closed. Linda was a Kentucky Colonel. She loved the Dallas Cowboys and U.K. sports. and had a great passion and love for animals, especially her little Chiweenie, Poppy.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Linda would want donations to be sent to the Owensboro Humane Society "No Kill Shelter" or charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences for the family of Linda Stovall may be left at www.glenncares.com.
