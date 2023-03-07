Linda Stratton Clark, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born June 22, 1941, in Owensboro to the late Lucille and James Stratton. Linda was retired from MPD and was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed taking trips, playing Bingo and slots, fishing, and the outdoors, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Stratton, Jr. and Bryan Stratton; sister, Shirley Wade; several nieces; and her mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and Bernard Clark.
She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Bo) O’Bryan, William Clark, Jr., Dottie (Bonnie Bivins) Martin, and Janie (Eric) Miller; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis (Marty) Cecil; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to The Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
