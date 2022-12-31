Linda “Sue” Bell, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 25, 1928 in Mayfield to the late James and Lillie Humphreys Heathcott. Sue graduated from Mayfield High School. She worked as head bookkeeper at J.J. Newberry Department Store and later was a teller at Citizens State Bank. She was president of the Town and Country Homemakers Club. Sue met her husband, Bill, at church and they were married for almost 70 years. When Bill retired, they built their beautiful forever home in Owensboro and traveled the world together. Sue was a member of Third Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathi Maddox (Anthony); two grandchildren, Nicholas Dalzell and Lauren Dalzell Settles; and two great-grandchildren, Dawson Settles and Evie Settles.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. A private entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
