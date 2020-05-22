BEAVER DAM — Linda Sue Clark, 59, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was a retired CNA.
Survivors include her husband, David Patrick “Pat” Clark; children Jason Bunch and Sierra Blacklock; and sisters Cecila Putnam and Maria Cummins.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Friends may visit with Linda’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Linda Sue Clark by visiting her memorial tribute www.danksfuneralhome.com.
