BEECHMONT — Linda Sue Hammers, 70 of Beechmont, died Tuesday June 9, 2020, at 3:11 a.m. at her daughter’s residence. Ms. Hammers was born on November 8, 1949 in Chattanooga Tennessee. She was a Post Master at Drakesboro Post Office. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry D Hammers.
She was survived by her daughter Amy Dukes of Central City; granddaughters Kali Gabrielle Dukes, and Maxwell Daisy Dukes; sisters Sherry (Frankie) Embry, Brenda (Randy) Clark, Donna (Gary) Johnson, Darlene Smith, and Teresa Arnold; several nieces and nephews; and her Furry Babies, Ziggy and Gus.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will follow in Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
