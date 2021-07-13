HARTFORD — Linda Sue Sandefur, 71, of Hartford, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Linda was born in Ohio County to the late Glendon C. and Louise Sandefur. She served in the U.S. Army and retired as a case worker for the State of Kentucky.
Preceded in death by her parents, Glendon and Louise Sandefur; sister, Glenda Sandefur, brother, Donald Sandefur; brothers-in-law, Jerry Coots and Gary Hill.
Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Davis, of Owensboro, and Donna (Seth) Southard, of Hartford; a brother, George (Olive) Sandefur, of Beaver Dam; three sisters, Mary (Monty) Leach, of Beaver Dam, Dorotha Coots, of Beaver Dam and Janice Hill, of Dixon; one sister-in-law, Dianna Kay Sandefur, of Beaver Dam; nine grandchildren, Shelby (Colin) Jones, Jason Davis, Sarah Grace (Lawson) Clayton, Dominick Davis, Jasmine Davis, Isaac Southard, Luke Southard, Madeline Davis, Elijah Davis; two great-grandchildren, Alec and Henry Jones. Along with several nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Seth Southard, Mike Thomas and Mike Atkins officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
