CENTRAL CITY — Linda Sue Sharp Adams, 80, of Central City, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her residence. Linda was born Nov. 9, 1941, in Muhlenberg County. She was a guidance counselor for Muhlenberg County school system and a member of New Testament Christian Church. Linda enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren and going out to eat. She loved her church family and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. Linda and Alan established the Bible Book Mark in 1993.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Pauline Sharp; son Eric Adams; and Baby Adams.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alan Adams; children Scott (Jackie) Adams, Matthew (Paula) Adams and James Adams; grandchildren Clayton (Caitlin) Adams, Ashlyn Adams, Logan Adams, Zac Adams, Lucas Adams, Jameson Adams and Julia Adams; sister Ann Davis Mayhugh; two nieces; and two nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Matt Adams officiating assisted by Bro. Ricky Peterson. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
