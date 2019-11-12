GREENVILLE -- Linda Susan Johnson, 56, of Greenville, died Sunday morning, Nov. 10, 2019, at 1:05 a.m. in Greenville Nursing and Rehab after a lengthy illness. She was born on Jan. 9, 1963 in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of Kermit Haynes Johnson and Charlesann Petrie Johnson. She attended Carter Creek Baptist Church. She loved country music and housekeeping. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dorris Haynes Johnson.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. from Gary's Funeral Home by the Rev. John Day III with burial to follow in Carter Creek Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, between 5 and 8 p.m. at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville.
She is survived by, one brother, Bob (Delvaina) Johnson, of Owensboro; one sister, Patsy (Jerry) Cornette of Greenville; two uncles, Buddy (Beverly) Johnson, of Greenville, Michael (Rita) Johnson, of Central City, several cousins and a lot of loving friends.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfunealhome.net.
Commented