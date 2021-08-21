Linda T. Harris, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Daviess County to the late Harlan and Wanda Bivin Tichenor. Linda was a retired registered nurse, having worked at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital and the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Murray State University and enjoyed going to her nurse’s reunions and seeing her nursing friends. Linda was an avid reader and loved reading to and spending time with her grandchildren and watching them participate in sports. She also was a big UK basketball fan.
Also preceding Linda in death was a son, Martin Lynn Harris, on Nov. 22, 1973.
Linda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jerry C. Harris; daughter Sharon (Phil) Warren of Owensboro; two sons, Cooper Harris of Owensboro and Mike (Paula) Harris of Richland, Indiana; four grandchildren, Blake (Lindsay) Warren of Owensboro, Blair Warren of Owensboro, and Alexis and Landon Harris, both of Richland; a great-granddaughter, Harlan Warren of Owensboro; and one brother, William “Bill” (Jean) Tichenor of Louisville.
Services will be noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
