HARTFORD -- Lindel W. Maddox, 93, of Hartford, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was born in Ohio County to the late Murray and Kittye Lee Maddox. Lindel was co-owner of L&M Trucking & Excavating Co. in Akron, Ohio. He loved to travel and he retired and lived in Bradenton, Florida, for 30 years. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a disabled veteran. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Papic Maddox; and three brothers, Maurice Maddox, Lofton Maddox and Joe Maddox.
Survivors include his sister, Mildred Juanita Erwin; his sister-in-law, Sadie Papic Bush; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Brother Mike Erwin and Brother Scott Parker. Burial is in Alliance City Cemetery in Alliance, Ohio. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Military rites will be presented by the Ohio County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
