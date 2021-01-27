GREENVILLE — Lindsey Ann Fulkerson, 40, of Greenville, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Fulkerson was born Aug. 4, 1980, in Daviess County. She was a homemaker and member of Green River Chapel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, James Fulkerson; daughter Courtland Paige (Adam) Fulkerson; father Enos (Cathy) Johnson; mother Tammy (Allen) Mercer; brother Joey (Kimi) Powers; sisters Kristen (Ben) Mercer and Amber (B.J.) Ebelhar; grandmother Ann Shaver; mother-in-law and father-in-law Lisa and Bubby Fulkerson; nieces Shealyn Stanley, Ella Powers and Gracie Fulkerson; and nephews Brayden Glenn, Hayden Ebelhar and Tucker Gore.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Larry Shadowen officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented