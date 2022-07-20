Lindy Lee Mercer, 92, entered eternal rest Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Owensboro, reuniting with Abbie, his beloved wife of 73 years. He was born June 14, 1930, to James “Red” Mercer and Laura Withers Mercer and was named after Charles Lindbergh, the first to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. Lindy graduated from Daviess County High School in 1948, where he met his forever sweetheart Abbie. During high school, Lindy loved playing basketball, but when the coach demanded that he choose either basketball or Abbie, that was the end of his basketball-playing days. They were then married October 30, 1948, and owned the family business of Daviess Co. Sand and Gravel, Mercermat Foundation, and later Hawesway, Inc. During his career, Lindy was a member of Kentucky Highway Contractors, Owensboro Homebuilders, Kentucky Ready Mix Association, and the Propeller Club.
Lindy had many other interests throughout his life. Besides basketball, Lindy also enjoyed micro midget racing, but since he was really too big for that sport, the other racers did let him win once. Another interest was thoroughbred racehorses, including two he owned named Lindy Mercer that did well, and Abbie H., his absolute favorite. However, the interest that held his attention the longest was farming. He loved watching the planting of the crops, tracking their growth, and finally speculating on the harvest yield. During the past couple of years, to his delight, family and friends would drive him around eastern Daviess County, so he could offer his own opinions, which were many, about the farmland.
The friendships Lindy also made through Windridge Country Club, the Hawesway Truckstop Ministry, and Third Baptist Church were very dear to him. At Third Baptist Church, he began helping in the nursery as well as in other areas, such as serving on the steering committee for the Family Life Center, serving as church treasurer, and as a deacon. One of his favorite jobs, though, was serving as an atrium greeter until he could no longer come to church. He was lovingly known as “The Candyman” and truly enjoyed bringing his bag of candy to church and sharing it with both the young and old who crossed his path. He loved entertaining both old and new friends as well as family in his home. He always enjoyed the family reunions since his “extended” family, including the Mercer, Withers, Hawes, Horn, Hale, and Thompson branches, were special to him and Abbie.
Lindy was a “giver”, not a “taker” throughout his life. He felt the need to help and befriend those who were down on their luck financially or coping with other difficult life issues. His “giving” heart was loved and appreciated by all who knew him.
Preceding Lindy in death are his parents and siblings, Mildred “Mickey” Story, Elizabeth “Libby” Martin, James “Jim” Mercer, and Joe Mercer, who died in his teens; his wife, Abbie Catherine Hawes Mercer, who died March 30, 2022; and an infant daughter, Laura Elizabeth Mercer.
His survivors include a son, Benjamin Hawes (Carol) Mercer of Owensboro; a daughter, Carolyn (Roy) Adams of Owensboro; two grandsons, Ben (Carla) Mercer of Owensboro and Sterett (Daniela Blettner) Mercer of Burnaby Mountain, British Columbia, Canada; two granddaughters, Laura (Luke) Alexander of Lexington and Margaret (Shane) Martin of Owensboro; seven great-granddaughters; five great-grandsons; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Lindy Mercer will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Third Baptist Church. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers and Hospice of Western Kentucky for their excellent care of Lindy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen Street, Owensboro, KY 42303, www.thirdbaptist.com, or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Lindy Mercer may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented