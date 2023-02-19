Lindy Lee Robertson Sr., 94, passed away on Feb. 16, 2023. He was born on Aug. 21, 1928, in Owensboro.
Lindy was a member of Third Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville. He retired from the Gard Corporation and was an Army Veteran.
In 2019, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jean Jolly Robertson, and in 1996 by his daughter, Rhonda Robertson Dyer. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Young.
Lindy is survived by his son, Lindy Robertson, Jr., of Louisville; his daughter, Carol Robertson Thaxton (Paul), of Alpine, AL; grandchildren, Andrew Dyer (Corrie) of London; Jennifer Dukes (Drew) of Lexington; Ross Thaxton (Meaghan) of Vestavia Hills, AL; and Sean Thaxton of Rome, GA; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Caleb, Elizabeth, Lydia and Julia Dyer, Aidan, Morgan and Chloe Dukes, Jude, Reese and Emilia Thaxton. He is also survived by a sister, Norma Clement.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home — Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road with service to follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Eden Baptist Church Cemetery in Hawesville.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Third Avenue Baptist Church.
