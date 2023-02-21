LOUISVILLE — Lindy Lee Robertson Sr., 94, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. He was born Aug. 21, 1928, in Owensboro. Lindy was a member of Third Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville. He retired from the Gard Corporation and was an Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jean Jolly Robertson, in 2019, and by his daughter, Rhonda Robertson Dyer, in 1996, along with his sister, Wanda Young.
Lindy is survived by his son, Lindy Robertson, Jr., of Louisville; his daughter, Carol Robertson Thaxton (Paul), of Alpine, Alabama; grandchildren, Andrew Dyer (Corrie) of London, Jennifer Dukes (Drew) of Lexington, Ross Thaxton (Meaghan) of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and Sean Thaxton of Rome, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Caleb, Elizabeth, Lydia, and Julia Dyer, Aidan, Morgan and Chloe Dukes, and Jude, Reese, and Emilia Thaxton; and sister, Norma Clement.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Owen Funeral Home — Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Burial will be in Mt. Eden Baptist Church Cemetery in Hawesville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Third Avenue Baptist Church, Louisville.
Commented