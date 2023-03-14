BEECH GROVE — Lindy Renea Hayden, seven days old, died Friday, Mar. 10, 2023, at Deaconess Women’s Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Survivors: parents, Justus and Donnya Phillips Hayden, and grandparents, Matt and Patricia Hayden, Misty and Nick Spinks, and Don Phillips, Jr. (Gina Mullen).
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Burial: Phillips Family Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Lindy’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Ronald McDonald House Charities, 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.
Share your memories and photos of Lindy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented