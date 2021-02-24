CLEVELAND — Linford Leroy Tapp, 87, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland. He was born in Owensboro on Feb. 10, 1934, to the late James L. and Mary Bell Tapp.
Linford was a member of Bethel Church in Cleveland and a former member of Mount Calvary in Owensboro. Linford was a graduate of Western High School. He persevered his schooling, receiving a bachelor’s degree from HBCU Kentucky State University and a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky. After retiring from the U.S. military, Linford committed himself to teach business courses at John Jay High school for over 30 years. He never neglected an opportunity to expand the knowledge of his scholars.
In addition to his parents, Linford was preceded in death by his godmother, Lena Green; two brothers, James R. Tapp and Eugene Tapp Sr.; and two nephews, Rashad Majeed and Eugene Tapp Jr.
Linford leaves to cherish his loving memory with three nephews, Rodney Tapp, Lynn Tapp (Sherry) and Thomas Tapp; two nieces, Tonia Rashid and Sharon Skinner; two special cousins, Pastor Clarence Tapp and Carolyn Tapp; along with a host of other relatives and friends, including a good friend of more than 60 years, William Johnson of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
Visitation will be noon Friday at McFarland Funeral Home with the service following at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Final tribute by McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
