BOWLING GREEN — Lis Moreno Cravens, 52, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The San Miguel, El Salvador, native was the daughter of the late Guillermo Moreno and Rosa Candida Moreno, who survives.
Lis was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and Wake Forest University. A dedicated businesswoman, Lis was committed to her work as executive vice president at Fruit of the Loom and an inspirational mentor to young professional women. Lis loved to travel, but most of all, she was devoted to her family. A loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, Lis will be remembered for her support of family, her infectious laugh and her unconditional love.
Lis is survived by her husband, Kenny Cravens; daughters Lauren and Caroline; sisters Florence Laramore (James), Iris Moreno Brown (Donnie) and Cecy Guillen (Francisco); brothers Pete Moreno (Sheryl) and Ricardo Moreno (Soly); several beloved nieces and nephews; and many other family members.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Vanderbilt — Ingram Cancer Center, 1301 Medical Center Drive #1710, Nashville, TN 37232 or Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
