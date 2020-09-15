Lisa Ann Bowen Myles, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on July 16, 1970, the daughter of Michael L. and Nancy (Campbell) Bowen. Lisa was full of life and loved her family. She enjoyed all summer activities, such as gardening and barbecuing. She loved to read, attend music concerts and having fun.
Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norvel D. and Dorothy Louise Bowen and William Franklin and Laura Kathryn Campbell.
She is survived by two sons, Hunter and Garrett Myles; her parents, Michael L. and Nancy Bowen; one sister, Sheila Irwin (Mike); one half-sister, Jeri Michelle Blair; a nephew, Derek Hall; a niece, Kala Bowen; a great-niece, Penelope Frank; and a great-nephew, Alexander “Xander” Brown; and several cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles also survive.
There will be a gathering of friends on from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
All who wish to honor and remember Lisa in person at the gathering of friends is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
