Lisa Ann Hill was born July 5th, 1961. She was a child of God and daughter of Billie J. Hill and Sue Helen Hill. She passed away June 9, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky from a short illness on.
Lisa’s education began at Immaculate where she played softball and participated in Girl Scouts. Lisa enjoyed reading and was an avid member of the swim team during these years. She graduated from Apollo High School and later attended Western Kentucky University where she studied Music, Theater, and Business. During her college years, she participated in both Chorus and Theater Design, which included backstage production and performance.
Throughout her life, Lisa was known as being a diligent worker. She began her career with the Messenger-Inquirer, where she designed ads. This work continued during her time with the Nashville Newspaper as well. Upon her departure from Nashville, Lisa was hired by Random House Publishing, where she sold children’s books nationwide. After this, Simon & Schuster Inc. took her on as a salesperson for their Southern based stores. Lisa enjoyed her time with them, remaining there until her early retirement. Lisa’s favorite pastimes included feeding redbirds, caring for stray animals, and planting flowers. Her hobbies included attending musicals, plays, and reading. She also enjoyed spending time with her two cats.
Ms. Hill is survived by her parents, Billie and Sue Hill; three brothers, Dan (Linda) Hill of Arizona, John (Rhnea) Hill of Indiana, and David (Lynn) Hill of New York; six nieces and one nephew.
A memorial service for Lisa Hill will be 10 a.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in Island Baptist Church Cemetery. A meal will follow the burial.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Doctors Without Borders, Crossroads, Hospice, Red Cross, or St. Joseph’s Peace Mission.
Condolences and memories for Lisa’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
