Lisa Ann Quesinberry Fitzgerald, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at her home. She was born June 9, 1965, in Daviess County. Lisa was a great supporter of Toys for Tots and enjoyed fixing baskets for several charities.
She was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Quesinberry.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Joseph Fitzgerald; stepchildren Alan Fitzgerald, Jamie Spalding and Stephanie Brice; eight step-grandchildren; and several siblings.
At Lisa’s request, there will be no services.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the donor’s choice.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
