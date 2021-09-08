BEECH CREEK — Lisa Ann Rosso Hope, 52, of Beech Creek, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Beech Creek. Lisa was born on April 9, 1969, in Carbondale, Illinois to Sharon “Sheri” Serey and Wayne Rosso. Lisa was a graduate of Central City High School and Western Kentucky University.
Lisa considered it her honor and privilege to work alongside the remarkable physicians, nurses, caregivers and administrators of Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. For more than 20 years, she was dedicated to her colleagues and co-workers and the mission of the hospital as it served the community she loved. She was also a member of New Paradise Baptist Church, where she worshiped and served her Savior in many capacities. Lisa left every situation and everyone she met changed for the better. She was the best possible friend to have in your corner. As Lisa said, “Once a friend, always a friend.”
She is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Freddie Morris Serey and Billie Wheeler; her uncle, David Griggs; and cousin Theodore “Teddy” Bradford Sparks.
She is survived by Tracy, her loving and devoted husband of 26 years; her beloved son, Nicholas Lee; her precious daughter, Caroline Grace; her sister, Shawn Marie Rosso Alcott (Mark); her nieces and nephew Bella, Lilah and Finn Alcott of Bowling Green; her faithful and devoted parents Sharon “Sheri” and Wayne Rosso; her in-laws, Judy and Jerry Hope; her aunt Mary Ellen Serey Griggs and cousin Freddie (Tim) Loehrlein of Evansville, Indiana; and many others in her extended family. She is also survived by a circle of friends, colleagues and church family too numerous to list, who were so very precious to her and her family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday, which will begin at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with burial to follow at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to New Paradise Baptist Church or Vanderbilt University Foundation for Colorectal Cancer Research.
