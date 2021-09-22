CROMWELL — Lisa Butler, 57, of Cromwell, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Lisa was born April 8, 1964, to the late Eugene Phelps and Monnie Taylor Phelps.
Lisa was loved by all who met her. She was a full-time bus monitor for the Ohio County School System, a beloved wife, a loving mother, a special sister and a wonderful friend. Lisa was an active member of Green River Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing crafts as well as spending time with family and friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; Eugene Phelps and Monnie Taylor Phelps; one sister; Paula Phelps Burton of Hartford; and one brother, Allen E. Phelps of Hartford.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Ricky Butler; one son, Taylor Butler; one sister, Kim (Robert) Baize; brother-in-law Terry (Paula) Burton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Bevil Bros Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Pastor Mitch Ash officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday, Oct. 10.
Online condolences can be left on our website at www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
